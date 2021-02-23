Richard A. Mann was found deceased on the morning of February 20th, 2021 near Government Hill Rd in Siletz, Oregon. The Medical Examiner determined his death was caused by gunfire.
On February 23rd, 2021, investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Lincoln City Police Department, and Newport Police Department executed search warrants on two residences in the 500 block of Tolowa Court in Siletz. A vehicle and evidence were seized as a result of the search warrants.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 21S-00358.
Previous coverage from February 20, 2021:
On February 20, 2021, at approximately 6:15 am, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call reporting an unconscious male laying alongside the road near Government Hill Road in Siletz, Oregon.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and located Richard Allen Mann, 36, of Logsden, deceased. Evidence at the scene suggested foul play. The Lincoln County Major crime team was activated, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, Toledo Police, Newport Police, Lincoln City Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information please contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 21S-00358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.