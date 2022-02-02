Sending a follow-up to the North Lincoln County area 911 dispatch outage has been restored - service returned to normal.
----
Previous Coverage:
A telephone outage in the North Lincoln County and South Tillamook County area, due to a major fiber line cut, may affect community members ability to reach 911 Dispatch Centers.
Community members, if they have an emergency, should first try to call 911 and if unable to get through then try to text 911 or go to your closest fire or law enforcement station for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.