On September 9, 2021, at 10:57 AM, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office delivered a message regarding the City of Newport's data and phone outage. The City of Newport's data and phone connections are restored. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.
------
Previous Coverage:
The City of Newport governmental and service offices are experiencing an outage of data and phone services. The City I.T. Department is working on remedying the outage. The estimated down time is unknown. During the outage, communication with City Departments (City Hall, Public Works, Finance, Community Developments, Library, Performing Ars Center, Visual Arts Center, Recreation Center, 60+ Center, Police and Fire business offices) are unavailable. 911 and Police and Fire dispatch is not affected by this outage.
City Hall officers are still open, however transaction services are limited.
We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have all systems functional soon.
