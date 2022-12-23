State Offices
State of Oregon offices including DMV will be closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions.
Because Monday is the official Christmas holiday, state offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. This announcement does not cover courts or legislative offices. Visit https://oregon.gov/das/ for more information on state office closures.
