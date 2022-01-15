We are sending an update and additional information regarding the Distant Tsunami Advisory for local beaches, harbors, marinas, and ports issued earlier this morning which has not been cancelled yet.
Actions Needed:
- Continue to stay off and away from beaches, ports, harbor, and marinas until the cancellation notice is received.
- Continue to monitor county website/facebook, Lincoln Alerts and local media for updates.
- Check to see if your Lincoln Alerts profile is up-to-date. Wellness Check (English, Spanish)
Situation Update:
- There has been no significant damage reported to public safety agencies yet from the tsunami advisory that began at 08:30am.
- Lincoln County Public Safety, Elected Officials, USCG, Ports, and State Parks have held 2 public safety / emergency operations briefings already today to validate response plans, public messaging, and damage reporting processes.
- All agencies are continuing to monitor marine activity and awaiting updates from NOAA, i.e., updated estimates for time and/or cancellation notices.
- More information will probably not be shared until the advisory is canceled by NOAA.
Future Resources:
- NVS Tsunami Evacuation Zones
- Learn the Tsunami Message definitions and appropriate actions.
- Bookmark the Current Conditions page
- Save the Lincoln County Call Center information – this will stay the same for all emergencies 541-265-0621, lincolncocallcenter@co.lincoln.or.us
...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND OREGONS NORTH AND CENTRAL COAST...
ORZ001-002-WAZ021-152145-
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Tillamook, Netarts, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather, Yachats, Florence, Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
739 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022
* LOCAL IMPACTS...
A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers...boats...and coastal structures is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.
* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS...
If you are located in this coastal area...move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials
* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES...
Newport Oregon 0830 AM PST on Jan 15
Seaside Oregon 0845 AM PST on Jan 15
Long Beach Washington 0835 AM PST on Jan 15
Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION...Tsunami Waves expected to continue for at least three hours after the first wave is experienced.
* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS...1 to 2.5 ft.
* OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER...1 to 2.5 ft waves observed in Hawaii and have lasted for at least three hours after the first tsunami wave.
* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION...An underwater volcanic eruption occured at 827 PM PST on Jan 14 2022 near the Tonga Islands.
* TIDE INFORMATION...
Willapa Bay...Low tide of 0.1 ft at 606 PM PST on Jan 15.
High tide of 9.5 ft at 1054 AM PST on Jan 15.
Astoria...Low tide of -0.0 ft at 628 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 9.1 ft at 1107 AM PST on Jan 15.
Garibaldi...Low tide of 0.0 ft at 530 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 8.8 ft at 1033 AM PST on Jan 15.
Newport...Low tide of 0.1 ft at 515 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 8.8 ft at 1005 AM PST on Jan 15.
Florence...Low tide of 0.1 ft at 524 PM PST on Jan 15. High tide of 7.8 ft at 1007 AM PST on Jan 15.
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for further information and updates.
