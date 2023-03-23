The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25 for the Central and Northwest Oregon Coast Range.
WHAT
Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 8 to 16 inches above 2000 ft in elevation. Total snow accumulations for elevations below 1000 feet will range from a dusting to 4 inches, with the heavier accumulations favoring the higher elevations.
WHERE
In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
