Update posted at 9:15 a.m.
The Lincoln County Road Department has confirmed a crew will be able to re-open Slick Rock Creek Road within the next couple of hours following an earlier landslide.
Pacific Power anticipates having power restored by the end of the day.
Recommendations for community members in the north end of Lincoln County:
- Monitor any small streams, creeks on or near your property for changing conditions.
- Plan for extra driving time in case there are road delays
- Do not drive through standing water on roadways – road erosion could be present under the water creating unsafe situation
- Monitor river levels – Salmon River - (SRRO3) SALMON RVR--BLW SLICK ROCK CRK AT ROSE LODGE Station Summary (noaa.gov)
- Continue to monitor Trip Check for road closures and conditions
Previous coverage posted at 7:15 a.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports a landslide on North Slick Rock Creek Road approximately half a mile south of Highway 18.
Expect the road to be inaccessible for the time being until the road department is able to assess the slide and clear the road, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
"At this time, deputies are scouting alternate routes for residents to the south to leave the area if need be. We will update this post when an alternate route is verified to be passable," the post states.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, utility workers, and county roads are on scene. At this time there are no reported casualties or residential property damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.