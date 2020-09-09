Update: 3 p.m.
New Level 3 Evacuation Notice - GO NOW
• N. Slick Rock Creek Road
• N. Boulder Creek
• N. Sundown Drive
• N. Bear Creek Road
• S. Schooner Creek Road
Evacuate to the east on Hwy 18. Do not head towards Lincoln City.
Maps are being updated. Lincoln Alerts calls are going out now to all registered numbers in the area.
Previous updates:
LEVEL 3 - LINCOLN CITY - NW 40TH from the ocean each and all of East Devils Lake Road. GO NOW
LEVEL 2 - NW 40th south to outlet malls and west to ocean. GET SET.
Evacuation point is at Oregon Coast Community College in South Beach
Busses are at Safeway and the Community Center if you cannot drive.
People can register as safe or check on people who registered as safe here: https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/index.php
Level 2 get set is from NW 40th south to Outlet malls (Get Set)
New Level 1 Evacuation Notice:
· Lincoln City – South of SW 12th Street through Taft area to Hwy 101/Hwy 229 junction.
