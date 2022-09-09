Update posted Sept. 9
The following information is from Oregon State Police.
Oregon State Police (OSP detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18.
A suspect was developed, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton. On Sept. 9, 2022 the Portland Police Bureau SERT Team served a search warrant on McAnulty’s residence and he was arrested shortly after 4 am. McAnulty was lodged in Polk County Jail.
Previous coverage posted July 20
OSP responded to a report of a shooting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on Hwy 18, near milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass.
According to police, the suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.
The victim, identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured.
The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle, police said. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair.
Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed and eventually released.
OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525.
This is an ongoing investigation.
OSP Detectives are being assisted by detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
