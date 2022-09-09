Update posted at 10 a.m. Sept. 9
Pacific Power continues to monitor the weather system closely. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, early forecasted easterly winds near the Cascades and foothills are beginning to develop in the company’s service area.
The weather forecast for high easterly winds is still Friday through Saturday. As the weather system progresses throughout the day, the company is still anticipating Public Safety Power Shutoffs for specific communities and will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off power.
- Douglas County: Monitoring / Watch
- Linn County: Monitoring / Watch
- Marion County: Monitoring / Watch
- Lincoln County: Monitoring / Watch
- Tillamook County: Monitoring / Watch
- Polk County: Monitoring / Watch
Temporary Community Resource Centers are available and will remain open Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. (unless service is restored earlier) at the following locations.
- Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443
- Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325
- Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386
For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070.
Previous coverage posted at 6 a.m. Sept. 9
Lincoln County residents should be prepared for planned power shutoffs today.
Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs ahead of today’s anticipated wind event.
Wind prone, rural areas that are deeper in the mountains will experience shutoffs first. As the windstorm progresses throughout the day, additional shutoffs will happen.
Customers have been notified of the estimated power shutoff times through phone calls, email and text messages, and will continue to receive updates through ongoing communications.
Following are the company’s best estimates of when power will be shut off to specific communities, however it might be sooner if conditions warrant:
- Lincoln County: 10 a.m. Friday
Power will be de-energized (shut off) at 10 am. This is for the area north of Neotsu and out Highway 18 – refer to the Pacific Power map on their website for specific locations.
For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070. For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, visit www.pacificpower.net/psps.
- Tillamook County: 10 a.m. Friday
- Douglas County: 6 a.m. Friday from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Linn County: 6 a.m. Friday Sweet Home east along Highway 20, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Marion County: 6 a.m. Friday Lyons east along Highway 22, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
- Polk County: 10 a.m. Friday
Temporary Community Resource Centers will open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and will remain open both days until 10 p.m. (unless service is restored earlier) at the following locations.
Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443
Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325
Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386
For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070. For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, please visit www.pacificpower.net/psps.
Outage Preparedness and Service Restoration
Pacific Power is bringing in additional personnel and resources to ensure service is restored as quickly and safely as possible once weather conditions allow. Crews will actively patrol lines and remove debris and make repairs if needed. Once that work is complete, Pacific Power will restore service.
Weather-related outages could happen outside of Public Safety Power Shutoff areas. The best time to prepare is now. Check that your outage kit is stocked and ready. Things to include are:
- Flashlights or headlamps
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, fans
- Extra batteries
- Car chargers for cell phones and electronic devices
- Bottled water for people and animals (if you rely on electricity to pump water)
- Frozen cold packs or water frozen in bags or plastic bottles (keep ready in your freezer)
Emergency phone numbers, including Pacific Power Customer Service: 1-888-221-7070
Visit pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs, outage preparedness and wildfire safety.
