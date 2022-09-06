Update posted Sept. 6
On Monday, September 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota was able to locate and arrest Jeremy Morinville without incident in the 4100 block of W Maple St in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Morinville is currently in custody in the Minnehaha County Jail charged as a Fugitive from Justice. While the Seaside Police Department continues to work this active case, no other information is available at this time.
Previous coverage posted Aug. 29
Seaside Police are searching for a 24-year-old man believed to be armed and dangerous who is the suspect in a shooting that left another man wounded.
The Seaside Police Department received a report shortly before 3 p.m. Aug. 28, that a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Providence Seaside Hospital.
Police learned the victim had been shot at his home and drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was transported to a Portland area hospital for continuing medical care.
The suspect is identified as Jeremy Lee Morinville, 24, of Warrenton.
Investigators said the victim and suspect are known to each other and the incident was not a random encounter.
Morinville was recently released from prison and was not in custody at the time of this posting. Police caution that Morinville should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Morinville’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Detective Gregory of the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.
