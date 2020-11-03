Vote.TIF
The Lincoln County Clerk released the first round of results for the 2020 general election at 8 p.m. followed by a second report at 10:10 p.m. Nov. 3.

Lincoln County has counted 30,673 votes, which is approximately 99 percent of the ballots. Lincoln County reported a 79.83 percent voter turnout in its second report. 

The following are the unofficial results as of 10:10 p.m., Nov. 3:

United States President and Vice President

Donald J Trump / Michael R Pence - Republican - 12,336

Joseph R Biden / Kamala D Harris - Democrat - 17,248

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy (Spike) Cohen - Libertarian - 450

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker - Pacific Green - 296

Dario Hunter / Dawn Neptune Adams - Progressive - 63

United States Senator

Jo Rae Perkins - Republican - 11,527

Jeff Merkley - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 17,347

Ibrahim A Taher - Pacific Green, Progressive - 512

Gary Dye - Libertarian - 530

United States Representative in Congress, 5th District

Matthew James Rix - Libertarian - 856

Amy Ryan Courser - Republican - 12,000

Kurt Schrader - Democrat - 16,787

Secretary of State

Nathalie Paravicini - Pacific Green, Progressive - 1,044

Kyle Markley - Libertarian - 823

Kim Thatcher - Republican, Independent - 12,407

Shemia Fagan - Democrat, Working Families - 15,181

State Treasurer

Michael P Marsh - Constitution - 664

Tobias Read - Democrat, Working Families - 15,613

Chris Henry - Independent, Progressive, Pacific Green - 1,494

Jeff Gudman - Republican - 11,539

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 16,718

Lars D H Hedbor - Libertarian - 660

Michael Cross - Republican - 11,539

State Senator, 5th District

Dick Anderson - Republican - 12,331

Shauleen Higgins - Pacific Green - 1,238

Melissa T Cribbins - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 15,866

State Representative, 9th District

Cal Mukumoto - Democrat, Working Families - 538

Boomer Wright - Republican, Libertarian - 166

State Representative, 10th District

David Gomberg - Democrat, Independent - 16,155

Max Sherman - Republican - 12,184

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4

Christopher L Garrett - Incumbent - 18,995

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9

Jacqueline S Kamins - Incumbent - 18,827

Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 2

Marcia Buckley - Incumbent - 12,781

Amanda Benjamin - 12,638

District Attorney, Lincoln County

Lanee Danforth - 19,785

Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2

Claire Hall - 14,474

Joe Hitselberger - 11,605

Lincoln County Sheriff

Curtis Landers - 20,748

City of Depoe Bay Mayor

Jerome Grant - 392

Kathy M Short - 622

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 1

Autumn J Watson - 731

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 2

Lindsy Bedingfield - 744

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 3

Joyce King - 740

City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 6

Fran Recht - 599

Roman Smolcic - 308

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward I

Diana Hinton - 1,354

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II

Riley Hoagland - 1,093

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II (2 year term)

Carolyn Nguyen - 634

Anne Marie Skinner - 694

City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward III

Judy Casper - 1,087

City of Newport Mayor

Sandy Roumagoux - 2,035

Dean H Sawyer - 3,180

City of Newport Council Members (vote for three)

Ryan Perry - 2,522

Beatriz Botello - 3,278

Cynthia Jacobi - 3,686

Dietmar Goebel - 3,201

City of Siletz Mayor

Will Worman - 459

City of Siletz Council Member, Position 2

Tim Shank - 414

City of Siletz Council Member, Position 3

Susan Trachsel - 405

City of Toledo Mayor

Rod Cross - 1,423

City of Toledo Council Members (vote for three)

Todd Michels - 867

Jackie Kauffman - 1,034

Josh Smith - 947

Stu Strom - 866

City of Waldport Mayor

Greg L Holland - 882

Kärun Virtue - 379

City of Waldport Council Members (vote for three)

Jayme Morris - 733

Rick Booth - 726

Heide Lambert - 796

Greg Dunn - 808

City of Waldport Council Member (2 year term)

Jerry Townsend - 972

City of Yachats Mayor

W John Moore - 232

Leslie Vaaler - 434

City of Yachats Council Members (vote for two)

James Tooke - 167

Max E Glenn - 252

Dawn Keller - 166

Ann Stott - 337

Greg Scott - 334

Central Lincoln People's Utility District, Subdivision 3

Curt Abbott - 2,640

Dale A Dawson - 1,924

Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 1

Roxie Cuellar - 59

Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 2

Andy Bacigalupo - 151

Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 4

Frank Sherkow - 80

Measure 107-Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions/expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them

Yes - 23,445

No - 5,599

Measure 108 - Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.

Yes - 18,965

No - 10,690

Measure 109 - Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period

Yes - 16,898

No - 12,433

Measure 110 - Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs

Yes - 17,572

No - 11,747

Measure 21-198 – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District – Renewal of local option tax for Central Oregon Coast Fire

Yes - 1,760

No - 581

