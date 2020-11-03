The Lincoln County Clerk released the first round of results for the 2020 general election at 8 p.m. followed by a second report at 10:10 p.m. Nov. 3.
Lincoln County has counted 30,673 votes, which is approximately 99 percent of the ballots. Lincoln County reported a 79.83 percent voter turnout in its second report.
The following are the unofficial results as of 10:10 p.m., Nov. 3:
United States President and Vice President
Donald J Trump / Michael R Pence - Republican - 12,336
Joseph R Biden / Kamala D Harris - Democrat - 17,248
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy (Spike) Cohen - Libertarian - 450
Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker - Pacific Green - 296
Dario Hunter / Dawn Neptune Adams - Progressive - 63
United States Senator
Jo Rae Perkins - Republican - 11,527
Jeff Merkley - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 17,347
Ibrahim A Taher - Pacific Green, Progressive - 512
Gary Dye - Libertarian - 530
United States Representative in Congress, 5th District
Matthew James Rix - Libertarian - 856
Amy Ryan Courser - Republican - 12,000
Kurt Schrader - Democrat - 16,787
Secretary of State
Nathalie Paravicini - Pacific Green, Progressive - 1,044
Kyle Markley - Libertarian - 823
Kim Thatcher - Republican, Independent - 12,407
Shemia Fagan - Democrat, Working Families - 15,181
State Treasurer
Michael P Marsh - Constitution - 664
Tobias Read - Democrat, Working Families - 15,613
Chris Henry - Independent, Progressive, Pacific Green - 1,494
Jeff Gudman - Republican - 11,539
Attorney General
Ellen Rosenblum - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 16,718
Lars D H Hedbor - Libertarian - 660
Michael Cross - Republican - 11,539
State Senator, 5th District
Dick Anderson - Republican - 12,331
Shauleen Higgins - Pacific Green - 1,238
Melissa T Cribbins - Democrat, Independent, Working Families - 15,866
State Representative, 9th District
Cal Mukumoto - Democrat, Working Families - 538
Boomer Wright - Republican, Libertarian - 166
State Representative, 10th District
David Gomberg - Democrat, Independent - 16,155
Max Sherman - Republican - 12,184
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4
Christopher L Garrett - Incumbent - 18,995
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9
Jacqueline S Kamins - Incumbent - 18,827
Judge of the Circuit Court, 17th District, Position 2
Marcia Buckley - Incumbent - 12,781
Amanda Benjamin - 12,638
District Attorney, Lincoln County
Lanee Danforth - 19,785
Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 2
Claire Hall - 14,474
Joe Hitselberger - 11,605
Lincoln County Sheriff
Curtis Landers - 20,748
City of Depoe Bay Mayor
Jerome Grant - 392
Kathy M Short - 622
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 1
Autumn J Watson - 731
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 2
Lindsy Bedingfield - 744
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 3
Joyce King - 740
City of Depoe Bay Council Member, Position 6
Fran Recht - 599
Roman Smolcic - 308
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward I
Diana Hinton - 1,354
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II
Riley Hoagland - 1,093
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward II (2 year term)
Carolyn Nguyen - 634
Anne Marie Skinner - 694
City of Lincoln City Council Member, Ward III
Judy Casper - 1,087
City of Newport Mayor
Sandy Roumagoux - 2,035
Dean H Sawyer - 3,180
City of Newport Council Members (vote for three)
Ryan Perry - 2,522
Beatriz Botello - 3,278
Cynthia Jacobi - 3,686
Dietmar Goebel - 3,201
City of Siletz Mayor
Will Worman - 459
City of Siletz Council Member, Position 2
Tim Shank - 414
City of Siletz Council Member, Position 3
Susan Trachsel - 405
City of Toledo Mayor
Rod Cross - 1,423
City of Toledo Council Members (vote for three)
Todd Michels - 867
Jackie Kauffman - 1,034
Josh Smith - 947
Stu Strom - 866
City of Waldport Mayor
Greg L Holland - 882
Kärun Virtue - 379
City of Waldport Council Members (vote for three)
Jayme Morris - 733
Rick Booth - 726
Heide Lambert - 796
Greg Dunn - 808
City of Waldport Council Member (2 year term)
Jerry Townsend - 972
City of Yachats Mayor
W John Moore - 232
Leslie Vaaler - 434
City of Yachats Council Members (vote for two)
James Tooke - 167
Max E Glenn - 252
Dawn Keller - 166
Ann Stott - 337
Greg Scott - 334
Central Lincoln People's Utility District, Subdivision 3
Curt Abbott - 2,640
Dale A Dawson - 1,924
Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 1
Roxie Cuellar - 59
Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 2
Andy Bacigalupo - 151
Southwest Lincoln County Water People's Utility District, Subdivision 4
Frank Sherkow - 80
Measure 107-Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions/expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them
Yes - 23,445
No - 5,599
Measure 108 - Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.
Yes - 18,965
No - 10,690
Measure 109 - Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period
Yes - 16,898
No - 12,433
Measure 110 - Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs
Yes - 17,572
No - 11,747
Measure 21-198 – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue District – Renewal of local option tax for Central Oregon Coast Fire
Yes - 1,760
No - 581
