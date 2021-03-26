Update: Shots fired investigation in Depoe Bay

Upon further investigation the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office learned the shooting incident involved two residents at 482 SE Hwy 101 in Depoe Bay. Aiden Isaac Dempsey, age 24, and Andrew Keith Hodge, age 28, became upset at a neighboring business who was reportedly playing loud music. The investigation determined Aiden Dempsey fired over a dozen rounds from a CO2 powered BB-Gun and Andrew Hodge fired a single round from a large-caliber handgun in apparent attempts to get the music to stop. At least three citizens at the neighboring business were placed in danger by the projectiles fired. No citizens were injured, however two windows were damaged on two separate vehicles. Additional property damage was documented in excess of $3000. Two BB-guns and one handgun was seized during this investigation.
Dempsey and Hodge were taken into custody and transported the Lincoln County Jail. They were lodged on various charges, to include, Unlawful Use of Weapon, Menacing, Reckless Endangering and Disorderly Conduct.
Aiden Dempsey's bail was placed at $155,000.00
Andrew Hodge's bail was placed at $300,000.00
*******
Previous coverage:
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of shots in the area of SE Shell Ave in Depoe Bay at around 8:15AM this morning. There is no threat to the safety of the public at this time. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers have secured the area and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No injuries were sustained as a result of the shots.
Please stay clear of the area while the investigation is underway. This release will be updated with more details as they become available. Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact dispatch at (541) 265-0777 and reference case number 21S-00596.
