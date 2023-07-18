A traffic crash closed Highway 18 at milepost 12 northeast of Otis Tuesday, July 18. The roadway had been closed in both directions for a time.
Highway 18 at the incident site was to be reopened following the crash investigation.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 52F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
