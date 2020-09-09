U.S. 101 is closed to through traffic from OR 229 Siletz Highway through Lincoln City to the intersection with OR 18, milepost 120 to 104. The road is being used for evacuation. Please avoid the area and leave the road open for evacuation and wildfire response crews. OR 18 remains closed from U.S. 101 to six miles east of Otis. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for road closure information throughout Oregon. More Info Here UPDATE
Previous coverage from 11:08 AM:
U.S. 101 is closed from Gleneden Beach through Lincoln City to the junction of U.S. 101 and OR 18 due to wildfire. Avoid the area and leave the road open for evacuation and response crews. OR 18 Salmon River Highway remains closed from U.S. 101 to milepost 7, east of Rose Lodge. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road conditions throughout the state. More Info Here
