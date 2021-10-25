The National Weather Service has continued its Coastal Flood Watch until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
WHAT
Coastal flooding expected.
WHERE
Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
IMPACTS
Major flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Large waves and dangerous surf conditions with breakers up to 35 ft are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
