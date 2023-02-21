The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
WHAT
Large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 30 feet.
WHERE
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
IMPACTS
- Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf.
- Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings.
- Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion.
- Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.
- Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.