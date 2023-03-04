Update posted at 6:30 a.m. March 4
The National Weather Service is continuing a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Central Oregon Coast Range above 1,000 feet.
WHAT
Heavy wet snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 1 to 3 inches below 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Heaviest snow expected to occur through the morning. Brief snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will occur during that time.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
Previous coverage
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Central Oregon Coast Range effective from 6 p.m. Friday, March, 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
WHAT
Heavy wet snow expected above 1000 feet.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 1 to 5 inches below 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Heaviest snow expected to occur late Friday night through early Saturday afternoon. Brief periods of 1 inch snowfall per hour possible above 1000 feet during this time.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
- Be aware of changing conditions, wind chill conditions may be present.
- Check with your family, friends, and neighbors who are vulnerable to the cold, including older adults, infants and children, people with illnesses or disabilities, and pets.
- Call 211 for local resources and warming centers or visit org/winter-and-severe-weather-shelters.
Know before you go – TripCheck road conditions and NWS weather forecasts. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com
