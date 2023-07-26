Update posted at 5:30 p.m. July 26
Fire command and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has expanded the Level 1 - BE READY to evacuate notice originally issued for Sams Creek Road to include areas west of Sams Creek Road to Pioneer Mountain Loop at Cook Road and all of Cook Road. Currently, there are no road closure in place as a result of this fire.
LCSO – Wildfire Evacuations – Level 1 - BE READY - Sams Creek Road, Areas West of Sams Creek Road to Pioneer Mountain Loop at Cook Road, All of Cook Road
This is a wildfire emergency alert from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. There is an active fire at the junction of Sams Creek Road and Hwy 20. Fire Command and the Sheriff’s Office are issuing a Level 1 - BE READY to evacuate for the following areas: All of Sams Creek Road off of Hwy 20; areas west of Sams Creek Road to Pioneer Mountain Loop at Cook Road and all of Cook Road.
Esta es una alerta de incendio forestal de Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Nivel 1 - ESTÉ PREPARADO para evacuar de las siguientes zonas: All of Sams Creek Road off of Hwy 20; areas west of Sams Creek Road to Pioneer Mountain Loop at Cook Road and all of Cook Road.
Level 1 - BE READY to evacuate means:
Be aware of danger in your area and stay informed. Continue to monitor your telephone devices for messages from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Make plans and prepare to evacuate. Gather necessary supplies for health, safety, and identification. For more info, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us
Act early if you are older, have children, disabilities, or limited access to transportation. Consider moving pets and livestock early.
If you can do so safely, check with your neighbors, and share information. Ask for help if you need it. Offer help if you can give it.
Don’t wait to evacuate if you feel unsafe. If conditions change, you may receive a Level 2 - BE SET or Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation notice. You do not need to wait for another evacuation notice. Make the best decision for your safety.
Jenny Demaris,
County Emergency Manager
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Previous coverage at 3:30 p.m. July 26
Lincoln County public safety agencies are responding to an active wildfire in the area of Sams Creek Road and Highway 20 east of Toledo.
Fire Command and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are issuing a Level 1 - BE READY to evacuate for the following areas: All of Sams Creek Road off of Hwy 20, according to County Emergency Manager Jenny Demaris.
A Level 1 - BE READY - evacuation notice has been issued for all of Sams Creek Road off of Highway 20. The following is the message sent to subscribers in the evacuation zone:
LCSO – Wildfire Evacuations – Level 1 - BE READY - Sams Creek Road
Esta es una alerta de incendio forestal de Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Nivel 1 - ESTÉ PREPARADO para evacuar de las siguientes zonas: All of Sams Creek Road off of Hwy 20.
Level 1 - BE READY to evacuate means:
Be aware of danger in your area and stay informed. Continue to monitor your telephone devices for messages from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. If you choose to evacuate early you will need to go North on Sams Creek Road to Logsden Road to evacuate. Sams Creek Road is closed at Highway 20.
Make plans and prepare to evacuate. Gather necessary supplies for health, safety, and identification. For more info, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us
Act early if you are older, have children, disabilities, or limited access to transportation. Consider moving pets and livestock early.
If you can do so safely, check with your neighbors, and share information. Ask for help if you need it. Offer help if you can give it.
"Don’t wait to evacuate if you feel unsafe," Demaris said. "If conditions change, you may receive a Level 2 - BE SET or Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation notice. You do not need to wait for another evacuation notice. Make the best decision for your safety."
Emergency Management agencies have listed the following evacuation classifications:
Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.
Level 2: Means “BE SET” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntary relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. This may be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.
Level 3: Means “GO” evacuate now. Leave immediately! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. This will be the last notice you receive.
Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.