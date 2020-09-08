This is an emergency notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Additional Level 3 – Go Now Notices have been issued for the Echo Mountain Fire Complex for the following locations:
New Level 3 Evacuation Notice:
· N. Panther Creek Road and all side roads off of Panther Creek Road
· N. Hillside Drive
· N Westside Circle
· N. Westview Drive
· N. Fawn Drive
· N. Best View Drive
· N. Vista Terrace
· N. Spring Drive
· N. Overlook Loop
· N. Deer Lane Drive
· N. Silvan Place
· N. Bridge Street
· N. Wayside Loop
· N. Charmwood Loop
Level 3 Continues for:
· North Bank Road beginning at N Deer Valley Road to North Yodel Lane to and all side roads off of those roads.
A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City. Chinook Winds has opened its Bingo Hall for displaced residents to stay temporarily. Chinook Winds will still close completely at 2 a.m.
NORTH COUNTY - KIMBERLING MOUNTAIN ROAD OF OFF HWY 18
Level 3 Leave Now - N. Meadow Place, N. Mable Drive, FR 25 Road
Level 2 Get Set- N. Widowcreek Road, NF 1861
Level 1 Get Ready - N. Schwartz Road, N. Salmon Berry Lane, and all side streets
Level 3 means - Leave immediately!
DO NOT delay leaving your property to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. Leave immediately and as quickly as possible. Drive carefully, turn on your headlights, and follow any directions from public safety personnel. Entry to evacuated areas will be denied until the hazard subsides. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that public safety personnel may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home.
Contact Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at (541) 265-0616 if you need assistance evacuating – if your evacuation is an immediate life safety issue dial 911.
After you evacuate continue to monitor local media outlets, county website, www.co.lincoln.or.us and your telephone devices to receive further information on fire containment, shelters, and damage assessments. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are safe. Area radio, TV stations and social media sites will be provided periodic updates for citizens to monitor.
