On July 8, 2021, Newport Police Officers were advised that an Oregon State Police Trooper was in pursuit of a vehicle driving south on Hwy 101, in the Agate Beach area.
Newport Officers were alerted to the fact that the vehicle was failing to yield to emergency lights. The vehicle entered Newport, and Newport Officers joined the pursuit as it entered Newport.
The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old James NOTTINGHAM, continued to fail to pull over to Newport Officers’ emergency lights and sirens. During the pursuit, NOTTINGHAM neglected to yield to vehicles and pedestrians that had the right of way. NOTTINGHAM turned off of Highway 101 east onto NE 5th Street traveling to NE Benton Street, NOTTINGHAM then drove north on NE Benton Street, failing to stop at several stop signs.
At the intersection of NE Benton Street and NE 11th street, NOTTINGHAM struck a westbound vehicle in the intersection while failing to stop at the stop sign. NOTTINGHAM’S vehicle was damaged but he still continued driving west on NE 11th Street. He eventually pulled over at NE 10th Ct. and NE Avery Street. Newport Officers took NOTTINGHAM into custody without further incident.
The driver of the vehicle NOTTINGHAM struck, was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
The vehicle NOTTINGHAM was driving was later determined to have been reported stolen.
NOTTINGHAM was turned over to the Oregon State Police Trooper and was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges:
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle-Felony, Hit and Run Vehicle Injury-Felony, Criminal Mischief 1-Felony, Elude-Felony, Reckless Endangering X2-Misdemeanor
Criminal Mischief III X2-Misdemeanor, Fail to carry and present driver’s license-Misdemeanor.
The Newport Police Department was assisted by the Oregon State Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The Newport Police Department wants to remind our citizens to continue to report suspicious activities. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Sergeant Leake of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
