Taft Seniors celebrated with a noise parade today, rolling down Highway 101 in Lincoln City. Congratulations Seniors!
featured
Video: Taft Seniors celebrate with parade down Highway 101
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- SNAP benefits increasing in June
- Governor outlines plans to reopen Oregon
- 2021 Graduation pages
- Otis Café reopens in new location
- Lincoln City Announces Return of 4th of July Fireworks
- Police brace for major traffic issues
- Multi-million dollar bridge projects nearly done
- Lincoln City tourism surging ahead
- Police Blotter: June 1
- Commissioners extend moratorium on STRs, again
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.