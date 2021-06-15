The Lincoln County School District is proud to announce a partnership opportunity for violin instructors to connect with young musicians.
In an effort to build a youth orchestra in Lincoln County, the school district will be developing a youth strings program in the fall of 2021.
The 21st Century After-School Program will host paid violin instructors to support 5th grade students in the program 2 hours per week in each of the four areas of the county throughout the 2021-22 school year. Instructors will be paid $60 per hour plus mileage for travel.
LCSD would offer instructors in private business an independent services agreement in partnership with the school district. This is a great opportunity to bring classical violin music to children in Lincoln County. All instruments and equipment are provided by the school district including violins, stands and music.
For more information, contact Karen Shores, 21st Century Program Coordinator, at 541-272-0910.
