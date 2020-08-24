Lincoln County Public Health and Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City announced today an outbreak among staff at the resort. Currently, five out of 97 staff have tested positive.
“Proactive preventative steps have been taken by the Inn throughout the onset of COVID-19,” said Michael Schneider, spokesperson for the Inn at Spanish Head said on Monday. “Those steps include: Initiating and maintaining communication with the Lincoln County Health Department; closely following all CDC and Health Department recommendations; requiring face coverings for all staff and guests; maintaining social distancing for all staff and guests; posting reminders to wash hands frequently with soap and water and conducting proactive staff testing at the Inn's expense.
"While we do recognize that suspending food and beverage operations may cause unanticipated inconvenience to the public and our guests, we have made the difficult decision to close Fathoms Restaurant beginning August 24, 2020.
"We will be taking this opportunity to conduct operational cleaning and to allow our staff time to quarantine and to submit to additional testing as warranted. We anticipate reopening Fathoms soon and as recommended by CDC and Lincoln County Public Health guidance. “
Rebecca Austen, Health Department Director, said that Public Health is currently investigating the cases and will be reaching out to close contacts.
“Lincoln County has noticed an increase in cases in the Lincoln City area," Austen said. "We ask that residents and visitors continue to take safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Inn at Spanish Head is working closely with us to investigate this outbreak”
Public Health reminds the public that there the best way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those who do not live with you.
- Wear a face covering when you cannot maintain this distance.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Monitor your symptoms. If you feel sick, stay home.
If you have questions about this or COVID-19, please contact the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621 or by email at LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
For up-to-date numbers on cases of COVID-19 in Oregon please visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus
