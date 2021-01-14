On Jan. 14, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Waldport resident, Jack E. Sigler, 52, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, four counts of Burglary in the First Degree and one count of Theft in the First Degree in connection with the death of Mark Campbell on Dec. 6, 2020 in Waldport.
On Dec. 6, 2020, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 1680 S. Crestline Drive, Apartment #3, Waldport. Upon arrival, deputies found Campbell unresponsive inside the apartment. Campbell was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be severe trauma received from multiple stab wounds.
Campbell was a long-time member of the Waldport City Council and a local businessman who co-owned the Crestview Golf Course in town.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team conducted an extensive investigation into the death of Campbell. Multiple witnesses were interviewed, physical evidence was gathered from several locations and submitted to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for forensic analysis. On January 13, 2021, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab completed forensic analysis on physical evidence submitted, a Grand Jury proceeding was scheduled for the following day. The Grand Jury returned with an indictment on the listed charges.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received assistance in the criminal investigation from the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, City of Newport Police Department, City of Lincoln City Police Department and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff Curtis Landers would like to personally thank all the agencies involved in the investigation leading to the indictment in the tragic death of Campbell. Sheriff Landers expresses his sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy in our community.
Further information regarding the investigation/prosecution of this case should be directed to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.