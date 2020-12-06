On December 6, 2020, at approximately 3:37 a.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress on South Crestline Drive, in Waldport.
The reporting party told Dispatch her husband was fighting with a suspect inside the residence at the time of call.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and located Mark Campbell, 66, of Waldport. Campbell was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries he sustained during the fight. No suspect(s) have been arrested in connection with this incident.
The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, Newport Police, Lincoln City Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information please contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 20S-02838.
