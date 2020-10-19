On Friday, October 16, 2020 at approximately 2:48 p.m., Newport Police Officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 143.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Toyota Corolla, operated by Victoria Cornelio-Fisher, 17, of Waldport, was southbound on Hwy 101 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided with a 2012 Toyota Camry, operated by Sidsel Tompkins, 74, of Eugene.
Cornelio-Fisher was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Newport, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Tompkins, and her passenger, Michael Tompkins, 76, of Eugene, were transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Newport for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Newport Police was assisted by the Newport Fire Department, Pacific West Ambulance and Lincoln County Crash Team.
