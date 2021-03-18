Early Thursday morning, March 18, 2021, members of the Lincoln City Police Department along with members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Newport Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 3300 block of Salmon River Highway after an investigation indicated that construction tools stolen during a recent burglary were being sold from that location.
During the warrant execution, a number of the stolen construction tools were located and recovered. In addition, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, along with narcotics paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic baggies, were seized.
Arrested at the location was 28-year-old Justin R. Simas of Otis, Oregon. Simas was subsequently transported to the Lincoln City Police Department before being transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on multiple counts of Theft 1 by Receiving and Possession of Stolen Property.
In addition to the Theft charges, Simas had four active warrants issued for his arrest, one Yamhill County felony warrant for Fail to Appear on an Elude charge - $20,000 bail, a Polk County misdemeanor warrant for Fail to Appear on a Dangerous Drugs charge - $25,000 bail, and two Lincoln County misdemeanor warrants, one for Fail to Appear on Trespass charge - $52,500 bail, and one Fail to Appear on Traffic Offenses (criminal) - $45,000 bail. The case investigation is continuing and additional drug charges are anticipated.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to remind our citizens and area contractors to be sure to record the serial numbers of their expensive tools and other property, apply an owner applied number or markings, and take photographs of the items. By taking these steps Law Enforcement stands a better chance in recovering the property if it is stolen.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to express thanks to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Newport Police Department for their assistance with this incident. LCPD encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they witness, as it may assist law enforcement.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
