The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for our area until 1 p.m. today, Monday, Jan. 9.

Weather Advisory
WHAT

Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

WHERE

North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.

IMPACTS

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Some roads may be closed due to downed power lines and vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

