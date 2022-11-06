More normal fall weather is head this week in Lincoln County following high winds and heavy rains this weekend.
The National Weather Service is forecasting daytime highs in the upper forties to low fifties with rain today and Monday, sun breaks through next Saturday.
Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper thirties.
Travelers are advised to be prepared for icy conditions and snow in the higher elevations. The heavy weekend rains have also swelled area rivers and streams, so watch for areas of flooding.
