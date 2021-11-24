The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through Friday evening, Nov. 26.
WHAT
Higher threat for sneaker waves expected.
WHERE
In Oregon, the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
IMPACTS
Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean, which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
Immersion in cold water can cause cold water paralysis within minutes, further impairing an individual`s ability to escape.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
High tide occurring Thursday afternoon may bring the period of highest threat, especially over the Washington coasts where the higher seas will be occurring.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
