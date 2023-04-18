The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Coast Range of Central and Northwest Oregon above 2,000 feet.
WHAT
Wet snow above 2,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
WHEN
Until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
IMPACTS
The snow amounts are for areas above mountain passes. Up to 2 inches snow accumulation is expected at pass levels through tonight. Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there will likely be variations in snowfall amounts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
