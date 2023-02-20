The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for the Central Oregon Coast Range.
WHAT
- Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above 2000 feet.
- Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
IMPACTS
- Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or for Oregon, visit https://www.tripcheck.com
For Washington, visit https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
