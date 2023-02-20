The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

WHAT

Large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 30 feet.

WHERE

In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.

IMPACTS

Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf.

Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings.

Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion.

Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.

Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.