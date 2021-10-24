The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday near beaches and headlands.
WHAT
South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected near beaches and headlands..
IMPACTS
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Coastal Flood Watch
WHEN
From 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday..
WHERE
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
WHEN
From 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. High tides around 430 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.
IMPACTS
Major flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Large waves and dangerous surf conditions with breakers up to 40 ft are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Exercise extreme caution along beaches. Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. Beach erosion is possible.
