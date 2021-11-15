The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that remains in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 2 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, Nov. 15.

Windy

High winds and rain expected in Lincoln County today, with clearing periods Tuesday and Wednesday.

WHAT

South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands.

WHERE

Central Oregon Coast.

IMPACTS

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

