The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that remains in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 2 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, Nov. 15.
WHAT
South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands.
WHERE
Central Oregon Coast.
IMPACTS
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
