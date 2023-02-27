Lincoln County School District (LCSD)
All LCSD schools will be open normal hours on Feb. 27, according to information provided by the LCSD.
Some areas will have snow routes and may have additional transportation changes. These additional changes will be communicated directly to families by First Student. Extra curricular events, practices, and trips will take place as scheduled.
Snow Routes by Area:
- Normal snow routes in Toledo.
- Five Rivers snow route.
- Lincoln City normal snow routes with a few additions. Parent calls will be made for those additions.
- Newport - regular operation. Newport Heights morning recheck will take place.
- Newport Heights and East County road checks will take place again in the morning to verify conditions. Recommendations will be made accordingly for those routes in the morning.
