Lincoln County has experienced colder-than-usual temperatures and significant snow falls in our Eastern County areas over the last few days. Below you will find a few updates on roads, weather, County Transit, utilities, additional resources and weather safety actions. Our key message is to be patient…we still have several more days to go before we are back to normal weather patterns. For our East County communities: later in the week be expecting updates on potential flooding concerns when all our beautiful snow melts and returns to our estuaries, small streams, and rivers.
City – County – State Roadways:
- The key message is…know before you go…be prepared for the road conditions you may experience and have the preparations in your car if you find yourself stuck in between your destination.
- ODOT Trip Check cameras are a good way to get a visual of road conditions in key areas. You can find the cameras at key locations across most all major highways.
- City, County, and State Road Crews have been hard at work clearing snow and tree debris off roadways to help get them open. This weather pattern is challenging as the entire county is affected and it is keeping their Crews always on the go to the next location.
National Weather Service (NWS)
- The weather forecast is changing frequently. For the latest information in your area, visit the National Weather Service website and enter your zip code in the upper left side search bar.
Lincoln County Transit:
- Due to weather, most transit bus services have been suspended until further notice.
- South County and Newport Dial-A-Ride are still operational at this time.
- The North County bus route will be making one trip to Lincoln City. Bus will leave at 6pm from Newport City Hall.
- More information and updates can be found on the County’s website.
Utilities – Power:
- Many areas are experiencing short power outages, overall whole Lincoln County has faired well in this regard.
- Utility Crews, just like our Road Crews, are on the constant go as soon as tree debris is reported affecting power lines.
- Making sure your contact information is up to date with your utility provider is beneficial. Using their outage reporting system is the best way to stay updated on outages.
Additional Resources:
- Current Conditions (Alerts and Warnings)
- Find a warming shelter by calling 211 or visit org.
Weather Safety Actions
- NWS Winter Weather Safety Resources
- Seguridad Meteorológica (Weather Safety)
- NWS Weather Safety Information for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
- Stay informed:
- Monitor National Weather Service information and updates (website or Facebook)
- NWS Watches/Warnings for Lincoln County
- Check current conditions page on County EM website
- Stay safe while driving:
- Postpone travel when possible.
- Check road conditions by visiting Trip Check or calling 5-1-1.
- Carry and use chains or studded tires as appropriate.
- Pack additional supplies such as food, water, clothing, and additional phone chargers or batteries.
- Go slow. Roads may be slippery due to ice, black ice, or snow slush.
- Tell someone before you leave, where you are headed, and when you should arrive.
- If you lose power:
- Use generators outdoors and away from windows.
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
- Close window curtains or blinds to help keep the heat in. Close doors to rooms that are not being used.
- Place blankets or towels in front of doors to help keep the cold air out.
- Save your phone battery by turning down the brightness and turning on power-save mode.
- Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to keep food cold.
- Other considerations:
- Wear multiple layers of clothing and cover exposed skin when outdoors.
- Change out of wet clothes quickly.
- Protect pets and livestock from the cold.
- Keep devices and power banks charged.
- Check on neighbors that may need help.
Regards,
Virginia “Jenny” Demaris
County Emergency Manager
Click here for more information on this alert.
Lincoln County Call Center: 541-265-0621
Email: vdemaris@co.lincoln.or.us
Website: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lcemergencymanagement
Lincoln Alerts: www.co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
Media Releases - https://www.flashalert.net/id/LCSO
Language Translation Options:
- Lincoln Alerts Messages - Member Portal - go to the top right-hand corner for translation options.
- Sheriff’s Office Media Releases via Flash Alert – website translation at the very upper right-hand corner.
- Lincoln County Website – website translation at the very bottom right-hand corner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.