The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Central Coast Range of Western Oregon in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 28.
WHAT
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 6 to 12 inches above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow levels will vary between 500 and 1500 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation. Elevations below 1000 feet should generally receive less than 2 inches of new snow.
WHERE
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
North Oregon Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the North Coast Range of Western Oregon in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 28.
WHAT
Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, mainly above 500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow levels will vary between sea level and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation.
WHERE
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water inn your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.comm and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
