The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday morning through Friday Morning, Dec. 22 and 23.
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible. Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
WHERE
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
WHEN
From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Lincoln County has issued the following key recommendations:
- Be aware of changing conditions, wind chill conditions will be present, review preparedness tips in the NWS Winter Safety booklet.
- Know before you go – TripCheck road conditions and NWS weather forecasts, take extra precautions/supplies while traveling into the weather impacted areas.
- Check with your family, friends, and neighbors who are vulnerable to the cold, including older adults, infants and children, people with illnesses or disabilities, and pets.
- Call 211 for local resources and warming centers: org/winter-and-severe-weather-shelters org/winter-and-severe-weather-shelters
