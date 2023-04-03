Central Oregon Coast Range
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Central Oregon Coast Range above 1,500 feet.
WHAT
Snow between 1,000 and 1,500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with local accumulations up to an inch down to 500 feet.
WHERE
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
