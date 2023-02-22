Lincoln City, OR (97367)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.