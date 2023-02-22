The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 above 500 feet.

Snow Watch
Buy Now

It is not uncommon for snow to fall in Lincoln City, such as this event on Dec. 6, 2013. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Central Oregon Coast.

WHAT

Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

IMPACTS

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Winter Storm Warning for the Central Coast Range of Western Oregon

WHAT

Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 3 to 8 inches below 2000 feet.

WHERE

Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.

WHEN

Until 4 a.m. Thursday.

IMPACTS

Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com and follow developments at thenewsguard.com

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.