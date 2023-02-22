The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 above 500 feet.
WHAT
Snow expected above 500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Winter Storm Warning for the Central Coast Range of Western Oregon
WHAT
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 3 to 8 inches below 2000 feet.
WHERE
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
WHEN
Until 4 a.m. Thursday.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com and follow developments at thenewsguard.com
