The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
WHAT
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Accumulations will vary considerably below 1000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch of snow accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will produce localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more, especially for elevations above 500 feet.
WHERE
In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
