The holiday season is fully underway again, and in Lincoln City, it marks a time when the community comes together and ensures no one goes without a Christmas.
Once again, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) is partnering with the Lincoln City Eagles Lodge to spark the annual Christmas Basket Food and Toy Drive to help provide meals and playthings for families around the community.
With help from Les Schwab, who will provide meat for 1,300 families, the program will provide 350 holiday baskets to serve around 1,200 to 1,300 people in the Lincoln City area with toys and food this holiday season.
Marc McPherson has been a firefighter with NLFR for 13 years and has assisted with the toy drive each year since joining. Les Schwab's contribution was unexpected, McPherson said, but it will bring a lot of cheer to the holiday season.
"Les Schwab, when they found out that we needed help, they just stepped right up," McPherson said. "It was simply amazing. Like, 'You're gonna do what?' That's what happens when you have a community that really cares about the people who live in it."
Each year, donation buckets crop up around town, where people can donate new, unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items that will fill the holiday baskets delivered to families in need. This year there are about 35 different donation locations sprinkled about Lincoln City.
Families who need assistance are encouraged to apply for the program through the Eagles Lodge or NLFR by Dec. 12. The application includes a wish list for the children, and the organizations strive to deliver at least one toy the children have specifically requested. Volunteers will deliver the Christmas Baskets Saturday, Dec. 17.
"It's a huge scope," McPherson said. "When you consider the size of Lincoln City, including Oakridge, is only about 13,000 people."
To date, McPherson and his wife have acted as Santa and Mrs. Claus for 15 years during the holidays, and getting involved with the toy drive seemed the logical next step when McPherson joined the fire department.
"It's almost like being Santa Claus," McPherson said. "You go up to some of these people's houses who have had a really bad year; whether it's health problems or employment, housing and, you know that if it wasn't for the collaborative effort of the neighbors, some of these kids wouldn't have a Christmas at all."
While the Eagles Lodge, NLFR, and Les Schwab provide and collect donations, carrying out the food drive is a communal effort. Wrapping paper and supplies to wrap the presents are also being accepted as donations. Many involved with wrapping and presenting the baskets are volunteers from around the community.
"We're always in need of people helping to sort and wrap the toys," McPherson said. People interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out to NLFR and the Eagles lodge as the delivery day draws nearer.
In the past few years, COVID has impacted the initiative, among other aspects of life, in Lincoln City. Despite the barriers, it has provided opportunities to bring the community closer.
"The people who are normally the givers are now on the list of people being helped," McPherson said. "It makes it tough when the group that normally gives is no longer giving, and they're receiving help. It's been a tough couple of years, but the people of Lincoln City always seem to come through."
To make a donation or apply for the food and toy drive, community members can visit the Eagles Lodge #2576 at 737 SW 32nd St. or the NLFR station at 2525 NW Highway 101. Donations can also be made at any of the 35 donation zones around town.
The application is also available for download at NLFR.ORG. You must live within the North Lincoln Fire District to be eligible.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation of The News Guard highlighting community members and their positive efforts in our community.
