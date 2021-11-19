Lincoln County Health and Human Services has released the following new details concerning increases in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
A federally approved increase of WIC’s Cash Value Benefit (CVB) for vegetable and fruit purchases was set to expire Sept. 30. Congress has extended the benefit increase until Dec. 2021.
Oregon WIC began implementing the Cash Value Benefit (CVB) increase Oct. 1, until Dec. 3 1, 2021. Lincoln County residents can find out if they are eligible for WIC by calling 541-265-4163 or emailing: lincolncountywic@co.lincoln.or.us.
WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.
Benefit levels are re-set at 50% of recommended intake based on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) guidance. This results in cash benefit amounts of $24/month for children, $43/month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $47/month for breastfeeding participants, to purchase fruits and vegetables.
Without the Congressional action, WIC participants would have only received $9/month for children and $11/month for women.
