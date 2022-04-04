Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, emergency management division, is excited to announce Spring in-person community presentations. The in-person community presentations are free to the public and do not require registration.
Lincoln County and partnering cities, Tribe and public safety agencies will be participating in the national level exercise, Cascadia Rising 2022, this June. As part of the exercise lead-up activities, the department is supporting a Cascadia 4 Week Ready campaign – these in-person presentations are the kick-off to the campaign. In conjunction with these presentations, the sheriff’s office is also hosting the annual wildfire readiness presentations to refresh everyone on preparedness and response steps prior to the summer season.
Presentation Announcement Information:
- Presentation slides, recordings and the announcements can all be found on our County Emergency Management “What’s Happening Now” webpage.
- The announcement with the dates, times, locations can be found at this link – Spring 2022 Lincoln County Readiness Presentations.
- Wildfire presentations are available for viewing now. The in-person presentations will be a combination of module 3 &4, property protection by understanding wildfire risk and emergency notifications and evacuations.
- Cascadia Earthquake/Tsunami recorded presentations will be available early May.
Location
Presentation Topic
Date
Time
Address
Toledo
Wildfire
Thursday, April 14, 2022
6 - 8pm
Toledo Fire Department
Newport
Wildfire
Saturday, April 16, 2022
10am-12pm
Hatfield Marine Science Ctr.
Newport
Cascadia
Saturday, April 16, 2022
1 - 3pm
Waldport
Wildfire
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
6 - 8pm
Waldport Community Center
Yachats
Cascadia
Thursday, May 12, 2022
6 - 8pm
Yachats Commons
Siletz
Cascadia
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
6-8pm
Siletz Valley Charter School
Lincoln City
Cascadia
Saturday, May 21, 2022
10am-12pm
North Lincoln Fire
Lincoln City
Wildfire
Saturday, May 21, 2022
1 - 3pm
Wildfire Readiness Presentations:
- In 2021, the sheriff’s office recorded eight modules related to wildfire readiness. These are still available for your viewing on the county website. The 2022 in-person presentations will be a combination of modules 3 and 8. Each of the below modules is just about one hour each.
- 1 – Financial and Business Preparedness
- 2 – Animal Preparedness
- 3 – Property Protection by Understanding Wildfire Risk
- 4 – Emergency Notifications and Evacuations
- 5 – Sheltering with the American Red Cross and Medically Fragile Persons
- 6 – Air Quality Considerations and Access and Functional Needs Persons Preparedness
- 7 – Local Fire District Restrictions-Precautions
- 8 – Wildfire Cautionary Re-Entry
Cascadia Earthquake Subduction Zone and Tsunami Readiness Presentation:
- Prior to the 2020 COVID response, the department regularly provided in-person Cascadia presentations and are excited to see you again at the in-person presentations this spring.
- The current presentation can be found on the earthquake and tsunami preparedness webpages; however, they plan to update and refresh this presentation and will post along with a new recorded version in early May.
