Update posted Sept 8

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 11 p.m.Saturday., Sept. 10 for Fire Weather Zones 602, 603, 604, 665, and 667.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

Affected Areas

In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

Winds

Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges.

Relative Humidity

As low as 15 percent.

Impacts

Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Precautionary/ Preparedness Actions

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

