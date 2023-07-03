A wildfire near Waldport triggered evacuation notices late Sunday after, July 2, but the evacuations were later canceled.
Lincoln County Emergency Management issued the following statement Sunday night.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issued, in conjunction with Fire Response Leadership, wildfire evacuation and cancellations notices for two areas South of Waldport Sunday afternoon, July 2.
Evacuation zones of Level 3 - Go Now and Level 2 - Be Set were cancelled at approximately 6 p.m. and notifications sent via our emergency notification system - Lincoln Alerts.
Community Members are reminded of the importance being ready to evacuate at a moment's notice in case of wildfire, signing up for Lincoln Alerts or checking your contact information at least annually and knowing the Oregon Evacuation Levels.
Review Lincoln Alerts Wellness Check flyer to make sure your Lincoln Alerts Opt-In Profile is up to date.
Lincoln Alerts Wellness Check Flyer - English (PDF)
Lincoln Alerts Wellness Check Flyer - Spanish (PDF)
Sign up for Lincoln Alerts here - Lincoln Alerts - Emergency Notifications & Community Information | Lincoln County, ORCheck out the Oregon Wildfire Response and Recovery website.
- Level 1 - Be Ready
- Level 2 - Be Set
- Level 3 - Go Now
Check out the Lincoln County Wildfire Evacuation Levels information guide
Check out our Lincoln County Wildfire Preparedness website
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Highway 101 near the fire scene. The highway has since been reopened. The cause of the wildfire and its size was not immediately available.
