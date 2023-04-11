Lincoln County, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County, Community Services Consortium, and other nonprofit organizations, are making limited homeownership opportunities available to individuals and families impacted by the 2020 Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire.
There will be a minimum of five homes in the North Lincoln County area available over the next 12 months, with two homes ready for occupancy in June. The homes will vary in size, location, and cost.
Anyone who can be verified to have lost their home due to the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire and has not yet been able to rebuild is eligible to participate. This includes those who owned the primary home on a piece of property, those who lived in a secondary home on property owned by a friend or family member, those who owned a manufactured unit in a park where they rented the pad, and those who rented a home of any kind.
All eligible households are encouraged to complete an interest form with details about their current housing needs. As each homeownership opportunity becomes available, names will be drawn from a pool that matches the size and location requirements as expressed on the interest form. If selected, the individual or family will have an opportunity to view the home, learn about mortgage requirements and/or tax implications of any gifted equity in the home, and make a decision if they wish to proceed.
To be considered for homeownership opportunities through this program, complete the Echo Mountain Wildfire Recovery Homeownership Interest Form.
This form can be found online at https://bit.ly/WildfireHomeownership. For more information or to receive a copy of the interest form by mail or email, contact Heather Johnson at the Community Services Consortium, 458-233-3464, or at hjohnson@communityservices.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.