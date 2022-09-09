Pacific Power estimates that 1,700 customers north of Lincoln City in Otis and the Rose Lodge area were impacted by the Public Safety Power Outages Friday, Sept. 9.

The electric power was expected to be out until sometime Saturday, Sept. 10, according to Pacific Power Public Relations Representative Drew Hanson.

'That allows us to get in there and clear any debris and make any repairs necessary, so once that is done we’ll get power back on," he said.

Hanson said the wind event will likely be over by the end of the weekend.

"We haven’t seen any indication that another shutoff would be necessary, but its all weather dependent," he said.

According to Hanson, the Pacific Power weather team had been tracking the wind event for several days, providing updates daily that indicated where the most need would be for crews to be staging, given the combination of low humidity, high winds and dry conditions.

Before the event, Pacific Power worked closely with local emergency management planners at cities and counties in the utility's districts with table top exercises for best preparation.

The utility also planned to bring in additional crews and equipment to Lincoln City late Friday as a proactive effort to be ready to respond to any weather-related event.

"It's the normal equipment, such as polls, wires, trucks and professional line persons that we have readily available," Hanson said. "They will be out there inspecting, so it will be an active time as the crews work to make a quick and safe restoration of service," Hanson said.

He added that such events are another reminder for local residents to be prepared for power disruptions, no matter what the season.